Trinidad, Grenada, Venezuela in the Path of a Potential Cyclone

A tropical storm watch has been issued for the coast of Venezuela from Pedernales to Cumana, including the islands of Margarita, Coche, Cubagua, and Bonaire.

On Tuesday morning, the second potential tropical cyclone of this year was moving towards the southern part of the Windward Islands and towards the northeast of Venezuela, where rains, strong winds, and flooding could occur tonight.

According to a bulletin from the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC), the system was located about 330 miles east of the island of Trinidad and had maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour, a value that falls within the range of a tropical storm.

After affecting the southern part of the Windward Islands and northeastern Venezuela on Tuesday and Wednesday, the potential cyclone will head towards Bonaire from Wednesday afternoon.

There is higher than normal uncertainty in the forecast for the system once it reaches the southwestern Caribbean Sea on Thursday afternoon or Friday, "which will depend on how much it interacts with land from tonight through Thursday," the NHC said.

The tweet reads, "Atlantic Tropical Systems: June 28, 2022, 15:00 UTC 11am HLV. Update: Tropical storm warning: Trinidad & Tobago, Granada, Nueva Esparta, Venezuela, ABC Islands. Watch on the Venezuelan northeast coast from the north of the Orinoco Delta to the Cariaco Gulf, Sucre."

Local authorities should monitor the system's progress in other parts of the Windward Islands, the northern coast of Venezuela, Curaçao, Aruba and the northeast coast of Colombia.

So far in the current hurricane season in the Atlantic, there has only been one named storm, Alex, which formed on June 5 near the Yucatan Peninsula with the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, the first to form this year in the Pacific area.