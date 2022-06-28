Venezuela To Suspend School, Flights Due to Tropical Storm

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced on Tuesday the suspension of classes throughout the country on Wednesday and Thursday, given the arrival of a tropical storm expected in the coming hours, and reiterated the prohibition of sailing and flights in nine states and the capital.

"I have made a new decision; we are going to suspend classes throughout the national territory; in the 23 states plus Caracas, classes will be suspended on Wednesday and Thursday throughout the national territory so that we have our minds focused on protecting our people", said Maduro in a radio and television announcement.

The President reiterated that sailings and flights would remain suspended in nine states and Caracas.

Among the regions that will be affected by the passage of the cyclone are: Sucre (north), Anzoátegui (east), Nueva Esparta (north), Miranda (north), Aragua (north), Caracas (north), La Guaira (north), Falcón (north), Carabobo (center) and Zulia (west).

Among other measures, he said that some roads with risks would be closed, as well as beaches.

In addition, he stated that the governorates will activate shelters in the 23 states and that they have 70 tons of supplies ready to support any region of the country.

Maduro detailed that the storm is expected to enter the state of Sucre between 1.00 and 2.00 local time (5.00 and 6.00 GMT) in the early hours of Wednesday morning, and then it will travel along the coast of Anzoátegui and Miranda.

He also said that the storm is expected to leave Venezuela on Thursday afternoon.