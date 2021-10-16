Venezuela Condemns Abduction of Diplomat Alex Saab by the US

"We hold the authorities of Cape Verde and the Government of President Biden responsible for the life and physical integrity of Alex Saab," the Venezuelan diplomacy warned.

On Saturday, Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Ministry (MPPRE) condemned the abduction of Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab by the U.S in complicity with Cape Verde's authorities.

The Venezuelan diplomacy decried that Saab remained 491 days under an illegal arrest in the African Nation where he suffered torture and his health deteriorated.

The diplomat was waiting for his transfer from the Sal island to Praia, as authorized by the Windward Court of Appeal instead of his deportation to the U.S where he is accused of money laundering.

MPPRE warned that Saab's abduction to the US represents a threat to the maintenance of the political dialogue with the opposition sector in Mexico since Saab is a member of the Bolivarian delegation to the talks.

#Venezuela | “I hope that Cape Verde's authorities will finally see that neither I nor my four-year-old and 18-month-old daughters pose any threat to this country,” Fabri stated. https://t.co/fjCEw5mPzC — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) October 11, 2021

Saab was arrested by the International Police (Interpol) and Cape Verdean authorities on June 12, 2020, during a technical stopover at Amilcar Cabral International Airport. He was traveling to Iran where he was due to seal agreements for the purchase of medicine and food to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the Bolivarian nation.

"The Bolivarian government repudiates this grave violation of human rights against a Venezuelan citizen, invested as a diplomat and representative of our country to the world. This fact sets a dangerous precedent for International Law," MPPRE noted.

"We hold the authorities of Cape Verde and the Government of President Biden responsible for the life and physical integrity of Alex Saab and we reserve as a sovereign nation the actions we will take accordingly," MPPRE added.