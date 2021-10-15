Russia-Venezuela High-Level Meeting Ends with New Agreements

On Friday, the 15th meeting of the Russia-Venezuela High-Level Intergovernmental Commission (HLIC) carried out in Moscow concluded with the definition of new ventures in strategic sectors for both countries.

The Venezuelan delegation was headed by Industry Minister Jorge Arreaza, while Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov represented the Russian delegation. They reviewed the status of their bilateral cooperation projects and concluded new joint agreements.

The parties signed nine agreements related to energy, industry, finance, science and technology, culture, sports, health, and tourism. Arreaza ratified Venezuela's gratitude to Russia and its president Vladimir Putin for the concrete way in which the bilateral cooperation agenda has been developed over the last few years.

Venezuelan Deputy Economy Minister Hector Silva stressed that his country is implementing initiatives to make progress in trade and investments, despite the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States and its allies. He also highlighted the investment opportunities for Russian companies involved in his country's economic development plans.

This Venezuelan Minister also made reference to the opening of a Petroleum of Venezuela (PDVSA) office in Russia and the implementation of a direct air route for passenger and cargo transportation between Moscow and Caracas.

The National Committee for Economic Cooperation with Latin American Countries (RNCECLAC) Director Tatiana Mashkova stated that her country's business community is very interested in investing and creating joint ventures with Venezuela in the high-tech sector.

Borisov reiterated his government's will to continue strengthening the cooperation with Venezuela, which Moscow considers a strategic partner. He also ratified Russia’s intention to contribute to this South American country's political and economic stabilization.