President Maduro Meets with FIFA President Gianni Infantino

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro met with the president of the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA), Gianni Infantino, in Caracas, Venezuela on Friday during the soccer official's visit to the South American country.
During the press conference offered afterwards, Maduro recognized Infantino's offer to support the development of the support in the country, thanking him for help with projects to remodel existing infrastructure as well as the construction of new stadiums.
The president furthermore announced the imminent creation of the Venezuelan National Soccer Center, whose construction will commence soon and which will be the largest sports stadium built to date in the Caracas.
In discussing the ongoing development of and investment in sport in Venezuela, the head of state also announced the construction of a new baseball stadium in the country, after the victory of the Bolivarian nation in the Sub-23 baseball World Championships, held last month in Mexico.
Maduro also took the opportunity to honor the legacy of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona, whose death last November 25 left a great toll on the Venezuelan people, given Maradona fiercely defended Venezuela's revolutionary process.
In referring to Maradona, the Venezuelan President said that he was the great soccer player of all time, reminding of the soccer great's three major recommendations for Venezuelan soccer: the massification of the sport, the strengthening of the men and women's professional leagues, and the accession of top soccer talents to the various European professional leagues.