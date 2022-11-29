Venezuela-Chevron to Sign Agreements To Promote Joint Ventures

After holding a working meeting with the president of Chevron in Venezuela, Javier La Rosa, the vice-president of the Economic Area and Minister of People's Power for Petroleum, Tareck El Aissami, said that in the next few hours, contracts would be signed for the promotion of joint ventures in the country.

Through his Twitter account, @TareckPSUV, El Aissami said that the agreements respond to what is established in the Venezuelan Constitution and laws while stressing that it is time to produce crude oil.

"I have held a successful working meeting with the president of Chevron, Javier La Rosa, an oil company that will celebrate 100 years of operations in Venezuela in 2023", he said in the published message.

It is worth mentioning that this fact was formalized after the United States issued on November 26 an extended license that allows Chevron Corporation to import oil or derivative products produced by its companies in Venezuela after the signing of the Second Partial Agreement, signed by the National Government and a sector of the opposition that is part of the Unitary Platform, in Mexico.

Chevron is a partner of the Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA in four joint ventures that pump and process crude oil for export: Petropiar, Petroboscán, Petroindependencia and Petroindependiente.

