The UN Food Program Director Visits Venezuela

David Beasley also visited this South American country in 2021 when he signed an agreement on food security for the Venezuelan people.

On Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro held a meeting with the director of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) David Beasley in which they discussed projects aimed at strengthening food security in this South American country.

Maduro highlighted the importance of maintaining communication with the WFP to give way to initiatives for new projects.

The meeting was held at the headquarters of the Bolivarian government in Caracas and was attended by the National Assembly president Jorge Rodriguez.

On April 19, 2021, Venezuela and WFP signed a cooperation agreement to provide nutritious school meals to children in vulnerable situations.

Thanks to the agreement reached with the Venezuelan government, the UN World Food Program currently supports more than 1,000 schools by delivering food.

WFP food assistance in Venezuela is aimed at children between 6 months and 6 years of age enrolled in preschools, students at schools for people with special needs, and administrators, teachers, cooks and workers at these institutions.

On this visit, Beasley learned about initiatives related to food security such as the Local Supply Committees (CLAP), the School Feeding Program (PAE), and the Animal Protein Program.