Venezuela and UN Strengthen Cooperation To Ensure Food Security

The Government of Venezuela and the United Nations will strengthen their cooperation to ensure food security in this country; Vice President Delcy Rodríguez and the regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean of the World Food Program (WFP), María Dolores Castro, agreed on Wednesday.

"The meeting (between Rodríguez and Castro) took place in connection with the visit of officials of this important project of the United Nations to Venezuela to strengthen cooperation and ensure food security," said the Vice-Presidency in a note published on its website.

The meeting occurred two days after President Nicolás Maduro received WFP Executive Director David Beasley at the Miraflores Palace, the seat of the Venezuelan Government.

Maduro's administration signed in April 2021 an agreement with the referred Program to provide food to children in schools in areas affected by food insecurity, and priority will be given to children under six years of age.

According to the UN agency, the long-term objective is to provide meals in 11 states of Venezuela and reach 1.5 million people by the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

According to official sources, in the third quarter of this year, Venezuela recorded an advance in its food production.

