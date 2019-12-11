Venezuela Charges 509 Human Rights Violators: Attorney General

Within the framework of Human Rights Day, the Venezuelan Attorney General stressed that the state ensures the welfare of its citizens.

The Venezuelan Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, said Tuesday that since the start of this administration, the Public Ministry (MP) has charged 509 alleged human rights violaters in the Bolivarian Republic.

“770 have been charged for crimes such as homicide, torture, inhuman or degrading treatment, illegitimate deprivation of liberty, and domicile violations among others. Of that total, 131 convictions have been obtained against officials," he said, pointing out that 393 are in prison.

In addition, within the framework of Human Rights Day, he stressed that the Venezuelan State ensures the well-being of its citizens, despite the persistent efforts of some foreign entities to harm the Bolivarian Republic.

"In a world like ours, the issue of human rights cannot be manipulated by the big transnationals, which use this flag to pretend to take away from the great social movements their sovereignty," he said.

In relation to human rights violations, Saab recalled the 17-year-old Rufo Chacón, who lost his vision when police forces in the state of Táchira shot pellets in his face.

"The MP accused two officials of trying to kill this young man and leave him with that disability, for which they were charged with the maximum penalty, more than 30 years in prison," he said.