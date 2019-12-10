'OAS Is Major Human Rights Violator Against Venezuela' Dussan

The Organization of American States carries out the most serious aggression against the Bolivarian nation because it is the attack of a multinational organization against a single country.

The American Association of Jurists (AAJ) president Luis Dussan Tuesday said that the Organization of American States (OAS) is the biggest violator of human rights against Venezuela.

"The OAS, the Lima Group and the United States have attempted against human rights in Venezuela through economic blockades, financing of paramilitary groups, and coup attempts," Dussan said and explained that such actions are "constant violations" of human rights.

"The OAS carries out the most serious aggression that can be perpetrated because it is the attack of a multinational organization against a single country," stressed the Colombian jurist, who chairs the AJJ, an international NGO which has been granted "Consultative Statute" in the Nations United.

"Over the last year, under Washington's tutelage, countries have organized violent and anti-democratic actions against a country in which there is a democracy, a government elected by the people and a constitutional president."

"Ignoring the progress of Venezuela is absurd," Dussan said and recalled that this South American nation is one of the few countries working to repair victims of the 20th-century military dictatorships.

#VIDEO ¡NO HABRÁ IMPERIO QUE PUEDA CON VENEZUELA!



"Nuestro rumbo, horizonte y objetivo tiene que estar claro: El desarrollo de las fuerzas productivas del país", Pdte. @NicolasMaduro. pic.twitter.com/lJuRpKrre8#GobiernoDelPueblo — PSUV (@PartidoPSUV) December 10, 2019

Video: There will be no empire that can defeat Venezuela! "Our course, horizon, and objective must be clear: the development of the country's productive forces," President Nicolas Maduro.

The political followers of the OAS president Luis Almagro, however, "use Cuba, Nicaragua or Venezuela as pretexts to hide their human rights violations," the AAJ president recalled.

Concerning the latter, Dussan pointed out that the most aberrant case is the recent coup d'etat in Bolivia, where Jeanine Añez ordered the elimination of the protesters and called for the mass extermination of the Indigenous peoples.

"Is not this anything other than a violation of the most basic norms and principles of Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law?," Dussan told Prensa Latina.

The AAJ jurist also recalled that his country, Colombia, "is a shame because students, social leaders, and former guerrilla fighters are murdered daily."