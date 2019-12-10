Venezuela Calls to End Capitalist Model to Fight Climate Change

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister stressed that the governments of the world have not been able to agree on simple objectives to curb global climate change.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela , Jorge Arreaza, stressed on Tuesday that there needs to be a change to the capitalist model in order to stop the climatic emergency facing the planet, a situation that he described as an environmental catastrophe .

This statement was made by the Venezuelan Foreign Minister during his speech at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change 2019 (COP25), which was held in Madrid, Spain.

"Our country calls on the international community to assume a development model of greater sustainability," Arreaza said.

Likewise, Arreaza urged the international community to renew its commitment to multilateralism and international law in all areas, to thereby avoid the onslaught of consumption patterns and neoliberalism.

"The planet has been a victim of the capitalist model and its patterns of consumption and production, its relationship with the modes of production associated with neoliberalism and the financial kidnapping of the world order," he said.

Furthermore, he blamed the United States (U.S.) for acting with profound irresponsibility by invigorating the global climate conflict through the emission of greenhouse gases and evading its performance in this climatic reality.

"The U.S. is one of the main actors in the global climate conflict with an estimate of 15 percent of the emission of greenhouse gases and, despite this, it intends to exclude itself from our common and collective policies," Arreaza said. .

"Let's not change the weather, let's change the system," words with which he closed his statement at COP25 in the capital of Spain, the epicenter of this environmental meeting.