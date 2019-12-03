With Climate Change the Victims Are Always the Poorest: Venezuelan Gov't

The president of Venezuela warned about the consequences of the capitalist system on the ​​​southern hemisphere's countries.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro sent a letter Tuesday to the leaders of more than 196 countries gathered for two weeks at the Climate Summit (COP 25) in Madrid, Spain denouncing the effects of climate change on the global south.

In his letter was read by Venezuelan Minister of Communications Jorge Rodriguez, in which the head of state warned about the consequences of the capitalist system on the ​​​southern hemisphere's countries, which are "the planet’s natural reservoir."

"There is no more time or room for maneuver for half measures, there is nothing left but to fight against a predatory system and save a life," the minister read.

He also stressed that international discussions and decisions on global warming should focus on and include ancestral peoples.

"The victims are always the poorest people," Maduro said in the letter.

On the other hand, Rodriguez referred to the corruption scandal around opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido who has been accused of mismanaging the resources of state companies since his self-proclamation as the country’s president.

The minister recalled that opposition politician and Guaido’s diplomatic representative in Colombia Humberto Calderon Berti was dismissed last week from his duties ​​​​​​for exposing evidence of corruption implicating Guaido’s envoys in Colombia, as well as the embezzlement of millions of dollars of “humanitarian aid” cash.

Rodriguez condemned Guaido’s actions and asked to move forward "to establish electoral bases that would allow us to reach parliamentary elections" by 2020 as the Venezuelan Constitution establishes.