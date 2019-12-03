Colombia: TIAR Ministers to Plan New Actions Against Venezuela

While the U.S. allies held their meeting in Bogota, Bolivarian workers and students mobilized in Caracas to defend their country.

The Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance (TIAR) Tuesday held a ministerial consultation meeting in Bogota, Colombia, to evaluate the application of new measures against Venezuela.

Colombia's Foreign Minister Claudia Blum explained that TIAR ministers will take decisions about non-military measures and sanctions against the Bolivarian revolution, as local media reported.

In the Bogota meeting, it is expected the participation of governments aligned with the U.S. foreign policy, among which are Brazil, Chile, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, and Peru.

The U.S. Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS) Carlos Trujillo and the U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Michael Kozak are also expected to attend the TIAR meeting.

"At the Caraca's march against the intervention of IATR in Venezuela, the Black Presence in America band sings 'Bolivia, land of the sun, I am Aymara. Bolivia, land of the sun, Aymara is your voice'."

While representatives of the Latin American right-wing governments held their meeting, Venezuelan citizens carried out various mass political acts against TIAR and its veiled intentions to promote military intervention in this South American country.

"We summoned the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) high military-political leadership, our workers, our social movements... and the Great Patriotic Pole parties," Venezuela's Youth and Sports Minister Pedro Infante said on the subject of citizen mobilizations against foreign interference.

Venezuelan workers and students began to meet at Caraca's Morelos Square from early Tuesday. Later the Bolivarian militants went out to perform various political events in communities, neighborhoods, study centers and "Bolivar-Chavez" battle units.