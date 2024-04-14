Venezuela Calls For Peace in Middle East

Venezuela reacts after the Iranian launching on Saturday of more than 300 aerial devices over Israel in a first-ever direct confrontation.

"Peace will only be guaranteed once justice and International Law are reestablished, mainly with regard to the Palestinian people and State," says a statement spread by the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry about the growing tensions in the Midwest.

The FM, Yvan Gil said throw his X account that the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela follows the worrying developings in the Middle East. The official points out that tensions are resault of "the genocide in Palestine and the irrationality of the Israeli regime, as well as the inaction of the United Nations System."

Gil emphazises that peace will be mainly mainly with regard to the Palestinian people and State, calling this way once again to an inmidiate cease fire and for Israel to leave the occupied Palestinian territories more than 70 years ago.

"Venezuela advocates the construction of peace with justice as most countries in the world want," claims the Bolivarian country after recent Iranian attack on Israel using missils, unnamed aerial vehicles (UAV).

Iran launched on Saturday more than 300 aerial devices over Israel in a first-ever direct confrontation in response to the Zionist attack on the Irani consulate in Damascus, Syria.

Iran has ended its reprisal operation and warned to Western countries that any interference in the Iranian-Israeli conflict will have several and dangerous armed responses.