Venezuela Successfully Applies Cuba's Abdala COVID-19 Vaccine

With the support of the "Mission Into the Neighborhood" social program, Venezuela's health authorities continue to vaccinate the population with Cuba's Abdala COVID-19 vaccine.

This product is used in three doses and induces maximum immunity 42 days after the first application. Patients receive the second dose on day 14 and the third one on day 28.

In its clinical trials, this Cuban vaccine demonstrated an efficacy of 92.28 percent, which is the fourth highest worldwide, as explained by BioCubaFarma representative Pedro Almenarez.

Nor has the use of Abdala implied adverse reactions in patients. So far, over 80 percent of people immunized with this product have not needed to use medication or receive any post-vaccination therapy.

1/ Ahead of the announcement that its Abdala vaccine has an efficacy rate of 92.28%, Cuba ���� committed to help vaccinate the world with open licensing to Summit partners and beyond. pic.twitter.com/v9gpmHpmAt — Progressive International (@ProgIntl) June 22, 2021

Around 12 million Abdala vaccines will arrive in Venezuela between July and October to be used in a health campaign whose goal is to immunize 70 percent of the population in the short term.

Over the past month, President Nicolas Maduro has denounced to the international community that the U.S. arbitrary sanctions blocked money to pay for 5 million COVID-19 vaccines his nation purchased through the COVAX facility.

Since February, this South American country has received 3.5 million Russian and Chinese vaccines to immunize a population of over 28 million.