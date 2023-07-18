Venezuela Asks to Eliminate Blockades in CELAC-EU Summit

Vice President Rodriguez pointed out that the blockade imposed on Venezuela constitutes a flagrant violation of the United Nations charter.

On Tuesday, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez advocated for the elimination of blockades against nations during her participation in the summit between the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the European Union (EU) that takes place in Brussels, Belgium.

The Bolivarian leader called for the construction of a common action plan and agenda between Europe and Latin America to strengthen the path towards cooperation.

Rodriguez also recalled that the blockade imposed on Venezuela constitutes a flagrant violation of the United Nations charter.

"We are in an aggravated situation in the middle of the blockade and that is why we must correct imbalances between two blocks," she pointed out.

Rodriguez reiterated the denunciation of the impact that the economic blockade has caused to Venezuela, which has had repercussions on the production and export of oil internationally.

"The economic aggression against Venezuela has also greatly affected European partners. For example, the European energy companies, which had business projects for the production of 130,000 barrels per day, are currently only producing 30,000 barrels per day," the Bolivarian VP explained.

But the consequences of the arbitrary sanctions against Venezuela do not stop there. Rodriguez recalled that many Latin American countries were also affected by the blockade of Venezuelan oil exports.

"PetroCaribe's purpose was precisely to alleviate the financial and economic situations of the sister countries of the Caribbean," she said, explaining that a decree signed by the U.S. President Barack Obama (2009-2017) caused the total collapse of the production of PetroCaribe, a Venezuelan company that allocated up to 130,000 oil barrels for special projects and programs in the Caribbean.