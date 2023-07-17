Venezuela Opens World Poetry Festival in Caracas

The event will conclude with the presentation of the book "Con el río a la espalda" by Venezuelan Pedro Ruiz.

The Government of Venezuela inaugurated on Monday the XVII edition of the World Poetry Festival, with the participation of 70 authors from some 40 countries and 200 local poets.

The event, to be held until July 23, was inaugurated by the Minister of Culture, Ernesto Villegas, within the framework of the First Congress of the World Poetry Movement, which is also being held in Caracas.

Villegas said that "it is a great pleasure to share with this sensitive vanguard of humanity together with our sectorial vice president of Communication, Culture and Tourism, poet Freddy Ñáñez."

The attendees will elaborate on a strategic plan that contemplates six lines of work, which will be signed at the end of the festival. The authorities have not given details about the topics that will be part of the plan.

According to the poet Ana María Oviedo, a commission will be created to implement the agreements derived from the collective discussions.

Hoy #17Jul hemos dado la bienvenida a poetas del mundo que con sus pares venezolanos participan en el Primer Congreso del Movimiento Poético Mundial y el 17 Festival Mundial de Poesía de #Venezuela. Ha sido muy grato compartir con esta vanguardia sensible de la Humanidad junto a… pic.twitter.com/NvfSfw4eZY — Ernesto Villegas Poljak (@VillegasPoljak) July 17, 2023

The festival includes recitals, poetry readings, discussion tables, and literary workshops that will take place in the Venezuelan capital, as well as some activities in 12 of the country's 23 states.

The event is attended by Sue Zhu, from China; Francis Combe, from France; Luis Luna, from Spain; Mpesse Géraldin, from Cameroon; Agneta Falk, from Sweden; Achour Fenni, from Algeria; and Keshab Sigdel, from Nepal.

It will conclude with the presentation of the book "Con el río a la espalda" by Venezuelan writer Pedro Ruiz, honored in this edition.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro will speak about the festival during his weekly television program on Monday.