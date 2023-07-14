Venezuelan President Maduro Gets Massive Support in La Guaira

"The Bolivarian Revolution will continue to resist and fight in the face of adversity," the United Socialist Party of Venezuela Vice President Cabello said.

On Thursday, thousands of citizens took to the streets of La Guaira to support Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and reject the U.S. sanctions against their nation.

"The Bolivarian Revolution will continue to resist and fight in the face of adversity," the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) vice president Diosdado Cabello, said from the Maiquetia.

"We are not going to surrender to Imperialism. We will continue fighting and resisting because they have presented us with an alternative: Either it is the far-right with its petty egoism, or it is the Bolivarian Revolution with a government for all Venezuelans," he pointed out.

“My heart fills with joy when I see the streets of Santa Lucia, in Valles del Tuy, full of good, fighting, and revolutionary people. Thank you for all your love in defense of the homeland. Count on me always. We will win!” President Maduro tweeted.

¡Maiquetía es roja-rojita! Aquí en La Guaira el pueblo de Chávez y de Maduro está claro. Y es que 200 años después en esta tierra sigue latiendo la causa de Gual y España, porque nuestra gente nos ha demostrado que los guaireños y las guaireñas son nobles y leales pic.twitter.com/hVlXcTGSCs — José Alejandro Terán (@Jateranoficial) July 14, 2023

The tweet reads, "Maiquetia is red, red! That is clear here in La Guaira, the town of Chavez and Maduro. Gual and España's cause continues to beat 200 years later on this land because our people have shown us that the La Guaira men and women are noble and loyal."

“They will not pass through La Guaira” and “the People are in the streets” were some of the slogans that the crowds chanted as they marched in support of the Bolivarian state.

“There is no blockade, sanction or interference that is capable of bending the will of a noble and loyal people,” La Guaira Governor Jose Teran said, referring to the destabilizing actions promoted by the U.S.-backed far-right opposition.

On Thursday, Presiden Maduro once again warned about the hostile policy of the Venezuelan oligarchy, one of whose main figures is the politician Henrique Capriles.

“Where is the ghost that I don't see him today? Moving in the shadow! It is the nature of politicians, who throw the stone and hide the hand. The people are aware and alert. Henrique Capriles, neither you nor the oligarchy you represent will make Venezuela, a country that wants to live in peace, go backwards," the Bolivarian leader pointed out.