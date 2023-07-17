Petro, Lula, Fernandez, Macron Meet With Venezuelan Government

The Venezuelan government and opposition met formally for the last time in November in Mexico.

On Monday, the presidents of Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and France held a private meeting with a delegation of the Venezuelan government and opposition in Brussels, reports Venezuelan broadcaster YVKE Mundial.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and Venezuelan opposition chief negotiator Gerardo Blyde participated in the meeting that took place in the framework of the III Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac)-European Union Summit in Brussels, the capital of Belgium.

It was attended by Presidents Gustavo Petro (Colombia), Alberto Fernández (Argentina), Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Brazil), and Emmanuel Macron (France), as well as the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell.

The meeting was intended to reactivate the mediation process and the dialogue between the different factions of Venezuelan society.

El presidente @alferdez participó de la reunión de diálogo político sobre Venezuela ���� junto a sus pares @EmmanuelMacron ����, @petrogustavo ���� y @LulaOficial ����, y al Alto Representante de la UE ����, @JosepBorrellF, en el marco de la Cumbre #UECELAC.https://t.co/mHqwtOyzOv pic.twitter.com/Xb6QmEix8o — Casa Rosada (@CasaRosada) July 17, 2023

The tweet reads, "President Alberto Fernandez participated in the political dialogue meeting on Venezuela together with his peers Emmanuel Macron, Gustavo Petro, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and EU High Representative Josep Borrell, within the framework of the CELAC-EU Summit."

On the occasion, it was highlighted the importance of finding political solutions that guarantee the validity of democracy and respect for human rights in the country. Likewise, it was urged to respect Venezuela's sovereignty in order to promote political dialogue.

Remarks by Colombian President Gustavo Petro prior to the meeting

Q: What do you expect from today's meeting with Presidents Macron, Alberto Fernandez, and Lula de Silva?

A. It is a mediation meeting with the French president and the presidents of Latin America. Our objective is to bring together both the Venezuelan government and the opposition. Our intention is to prepare the environment for the process through dialogue between the different factions of Venezuelan society so that a democratic agreement can be reached.

Q: Is Colombia going to host this summit?

A. Yes. The Colombian territory is always open to dialogue. In fact, Venezuela is a guarantor of the two peace processes that took place; it has been a territorial space for dialogue. Therefore, we are willing to accommodate a democratic dialogue in Venezuela.

