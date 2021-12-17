Attack on The Electric System Prompts Blackout In Venezuela

“Corpoelec technicians are working hard to recover this vital service from our people. Nothing will get us out of our path of peace,” Vice President Rodriguez said.

Venezuela’s Public Infrastructure and Services Vice Minister Nestor Reverol denounced that the Guri electrical complex was attacked in the early hours of Friday.

“We are at the forefront of actions to restore service. We ask for support from the Venezuelan people to overcome this vile and criminal attack, ”he said, adding that the experience of the workers of the National Electric System (SEN) will allow to recover the health service.

As soon as the attack occurred, the Electric Corporation (Corpoelec) officials went to the place to begin operations aimed at restoring service in the States affected by the blackout.

Besides affecting the provision of electricity service in Caracas City, the attack caused a blackout in the states of Zulia, Merida, Carabobo, Miranda, Lara, Aragua, Apure, Anzoategui, Vargas, Bolivar, Nueva Esparta, Barinas, Trujillo, Sucre, Tachira , Falcon, Yaracuy, and Portuguesa.

"The massive blackout took place at 2.15 am, after two strong power fluctuations," local outlet El Estimulo reported, adding that the entire country was without electricity at 7.30 am. In the capital city, however, the technicians managed to partially reestablish the service, aprcially at 5:00 am.

“Corpoelec technicians are working hard to recover this vital service from our people. Nothing will get us out of our path of peace. The people stand alongside President Nicolas Maduro,” Vice President Delcy Rodriguez tweeted in reaction to the events.

In the last three years, Venezuela has been the victim of a series of sabotages to the national electrical system. The first of them occurred on March 7, 2019 when the largest electrical blackout in the history of this South American country took place.

