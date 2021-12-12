Venezuela Receives Russian Sputnik Light Vaccine Booster Doses

The single-dose vaccine Sputnik Light has 70 percent efficacy against the COVID-19 Delta strain.

Venezuela's Health Ministry Saturday reported the arrival of 2,611,000 doses of the Russian-produced Sputnik Light vaccine to continue the immunization process in the Bolivarian nation.

The Sputnik Light vaccine will be used as a booster dose in the health and education sector personnel who received a vaccine.

The Bolivarian nation has at least 80 percent of the population with a COVID-19 vaccine dose to date, including minors from 3 to 17 years of age.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has noted that the single-dose vaccine Sputnik Light showed 70 percent efficacy against the Delta variant in the three months following vaccination.

5/5 Hoy recibimos más de 2 millones 600 mil dosis de la vacuna rusa #SputnikLight para el Plan de Vacunación de Refuerzo contra la #COVID19, que iniciará próximamente en nuestro país. El Pdte. @NicolasMaduro a diario trabaja por la protección de la salud de nuestro pueblo. pic.twitter.com/QDop050Eco — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) December 12, 2021

The meme reads, "Today, we received more than 2,600,000 doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik Light for the COVID-19 Vaccination Plan Reinforcement, which will soon begin in our country. President Nicolas Maduro works daily to protect the health of our people."

The Sputnik Light vaccine consists of one of the components of Sputnik V and has been registered in more than 15 countries.

Venezuela received over 3.3 million Sputnik-V vaccines to conduct the immunization campaign in the last months. The Bolivarian government plans to immunize 85 percent of the population before the end of the year.

As of Saturday, the Bolivarian nation had confirmed 437,887 COVID-19 cases and 5,234 related fatalities.