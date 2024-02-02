Venezuela Appreciates Global Solidarity After US Threats

The United States will once again impose sanctions on the Venezuelan government and people

On Thursday, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil expressed gratitude for the solidarity of governments and organizations from nations around the world in the face of the new interventionist onslaught initiated by Washington against his country.

He thanked Iran for joining the "global condemnation of imperial threats against Venezuela." Gil also extended his appreciation to the Italian Chapter of the Network of Intellectuals in Defense of Humanity for their support of Venezuela.

"We reiterate our commitment to defend our sovereignty and self-determination against any attempt at blackmail by Washington and its local allies," the Venezuelan diplomat said.

The Peruvian Communist Party also rejected U.S. actions and supported the defense of the Venezuelan sovereignty in a context of imperial aggression.

MADURO: "Neither sanctions nor violence will stop us... whatever the US empire says, in Venezuela, we Venezuelans are in charge." pic.twitter.com/qUoK27UBCw — COMBATE |���� (@upholdreality) February 1, 2024

Venezuela also received expressions of solidarity from organizations such as Democrazia Sovrana Popolare, the National Association of Friendship Italy-Cuba, the Center for Research and Development for Democracy, the Spanish Solidarity Movement with the Bolivarian Revolution, the Peruvian Free Party, and the United Left Movement of the Dominican Republic.

"Cuba rejects the interventionist actions and threats of the U.S. government towards Venezuela, insisting on the use of unilateral coercive measures against the Bolivarian nation. All our solidarity with the brotherly Venezuelan people and government," Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez stated.

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) also expressed its "condemnation of the announcement by the U.S. Department of State on January 30, 2024, which constitutes a direct threat to the Venezuelan sovereignty and political, economic, and social stability."

On Tuesday, the U.S. government announced that it would once again impose sanctions on the Venezuelan government and people.