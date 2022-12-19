Namibia's Foreign Affairs Minister Arrives in Venezuela

The Bolivarian Revolution has fostered ties with Namibia as part of a foreign policy based on rapprochement and recognition with the countries of "Mother Africa"

On Sunday, Namibia's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah, arrived in Caracas to strengthen cooperation between her country and this South American nation.

Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Ministry indicated that the presence of the Namibian official is part of the strategic priority that President Nicolas Maduro grants to African nations.

The Venezuelan Vice Foreign Minister for Africa, Yuri Pimentel, was in charge of receiving Nandi Ndaitwah at the Simon Bolivar International Airport.

On March 3, 2021, Maduro awarded Nandi Ndaitwah the Francisco de Miranda Order in its First Class in recognition of his fight for the independence of the South African nation.

Previously, Nandi Ndaitwah served as Deputy Foreign Minister (1990-1996), Minister for Equality and Child Welfare (2000-2005), Minister for Information and Media (2005-2008) and Minister for Environment and Tourism (2008 -2012).

On May 22, 1990, Venezuela and Namibia signed an agreement to establish diplomatic relations. Since then, both nations have signed 11 cooperation mechanisms in areas related to energy, mining, science and culture.

With the beginning of the Bolivarian Revolution, the ties between Venezuela and Namibia deepened under "a new foreign policy format based on rapprochement and recognition with the countries of Mother Africa," the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Ministry recalled.