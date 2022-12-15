    • Live
News > Venezuela

Venezuela and Russia Sign 11 Strategic Agreements

  • Russian Deputy PM Alexander Novak (L) & Tareck El Aissami (R), Caracas, Venezuela, Dec. 14, 2022.

    Russian Deputy PM Alexander Novak (L) & Tareck El Aissami (R), Caracas, Venezuela, Dec. 14, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/ @TareckPSUV

Published 15 December 2022 (1 hours 49 minutes ago)
Opinion

The Bolivarian minister El Aissami highlighted that both countries have a leading role in international energy institutions.

On Wednesday, Venezuelan Economy and Oil Minister Tarek El Aissami and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak signed 11 cooperation agreements during the 16th Meeting of the High Level Intergovernmental Commission (CIAN) held in Caracas.

Besides noting that the agreements cover areas related to transportation, the pharmaceutical industry, energy, and agriculture, El Aissami expressed that the bilateral cooperation has consolidated an exemplary and promising relationship between both countries.

Within the framework of the 20th anniversary of CIAN, the Bolivarian minister announced that Venezuela proposes to draw up strategic lines that define a cooperation agenda for the next 10 years.

El Aissami also highlighted that his country and Russia have a leading role in international energy institutions and converge in positions in the global oil market.

For his part, Novak said that the strengthening of relations between Russia and Venezuela will continue regardless of the global political situation.

“We seek to build a more just and polycentric world. Our approaches coincide on most of the issues on the international agenda”, he said.

The Russian official also stressed that Venezuela represents for his country a reliable, loyal, and strategic ally in Latin America.

VTV - PL
by teleSUR/ JF
