Venezuela and Russia Sign 11 Strategic Agreements

The Bolivarian minister El Aissami highlighted that both countries have a leading role in international energy institutions.

On Wednesday, Venezuelan Economy and Oil Minister Tarek El Aissami and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak signed 11 cooperation agreements during the 16th Meeting of the High Level Intergovernmental Commission (CIAN) held in Caracas.

Besides noting that the agreements cover areas related to transportation, the pharmaceutical industry, energy, and agriculture, El Aissami expressed that the bilateral cooperation has consolidated an exemplary and promising relationship between both countries.

Within the framework of the 20th anniversary of CIAN, the Bolivarian minister announced that Venezuela proposes to draw up strategic lines that define a cooperation agenda for the next 10 years.

El Aissami also highlighted that his country and Russia have a leading role in international energy institutions and converge in positions in the global oil market.

Chevron is reportedly ready to ship one million barrels of Venezuelan crude to US refineries by late December.



This would be the first US-bound shipment since 2018 following Washington’s financial sanctions against Venezuela's PDVSA the year prior.



→ https://t.co/5QzQs1HxRU pic.twitter.com/QIVY9WXdxj — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) December 15, 2022

For his part, Novak said that the strengthening of relations between Russia and Venezuela will continue regardless of the global political situation.

“We seek to build a more just and polycentric world. Our approaches coincide on most of the issues on the international agenda”, he said.

The Russian official also stressed that Venezuela represents for his country a reliable, loyal, and strategic ally in Latin America.