Venezuela: 87% Of Vaccinated Against COVID-19

An 87% vaccination rate against Covid-19 has been reached in the country, said the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, who reiterated that the goal is to get 90% by December 31 of this year.

Regarding the omicron variant, he indicated that this Monday, two other new cases were detected in people coming from flights coming from the United Kingdom and Panama, both asymptomatic.

He pointed out that while Spain, for example, registers 1,200 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants, in Venezuela, 6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants are reported "thanks to the fact that we take care of ourselves collectively, thanks to the vaccination, to the superior and collective conscience."

He specified that the states with the highest percentage of vaccination are Distrito Capital Táchira, La Guaira, Carabobo, Miranda, Lara, Mérida, Guárico, Cojedes, Trujillo, Aragua, Yaracuy, Nueva Esparta and Falcón.

He pointed out that the entities registering low levels are Amazonas, Barinas, Anzoátegui, Zulia, Apure, Portuguesa, Bolívar, Delta Amacuro, Monagas and Sucre. In this sense, he indicated that the vaccination campaigns must be improved to reach 90% of the vaccinated population by December 31.