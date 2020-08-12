Uruguay: Ex-Political Prisoners Ask for Impeachment of Manini

Senator Manini withheld information to cover up the crimes committed during the dictatorship.

Uruguay’s Association of Former Political Prisoners (Crysol) Tuesday asked the Senate to withdraw the parliamentary immunity of Gen. Guido Manini so that that he can be tried for crimes committed during the military dictatorship (1973-1985).

The Senate cannot include "people who violated legal provisions and covered up those responsible for crimes against humanity so they can evade punishment," Crysol emphasized, adding that Manini withheld information to cover up former Colonel Jose Nino Gavazzo.

Recently, the Senate's Constitution Commission considered an impeachment request to Manini issued by the prosecutor Rodrigo Morosoli.

In 2018, during a hearing before an Army court of honor, Senator Manini did not denounce that Nino Gavazzo had confessed to his participation in the torture, murder, and disappearance of a political prisoner in 1973.

Uruguay, 2019

Uruguay, 2019: march to remember the people disappeared during the dictatorship.

The leftist Broad Front Senator Jose Carlos Mahia mentioned that the Constitution Commission is awaiting the transcription of some audios of the witnesses' testimony to issue a statement on this matter.

At the beginning of August, Crysol also denounced that the military party Cabildo Abierto presented a bill seeking to repeal the law that declares the crimes committed during the dictatorship imprescriptible.

Between June 1973 and March 1985, Uruguay lived its "Dirty War" as part of the U.S. strategy to combat the insurgency in South America. In that period, dissident political parties, unions, and media were banned.

In 2003, the Commission for Peace reported that at least 174 people were arrested and disappeared.