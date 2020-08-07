Uruguay: Human Rights Defenders Reject Bill Seeking Amnesty

The far-right politicians seek to reestablish norms to benefit those who were involved in the "Dirty War."

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) Wednesday expressed concern about a bill seeking to reinstate the Expiration of Punitive Claims Law, a regulation that would benefit those who trampled on human rights during the Dirty War of the 1970s and 1980s.

This bill intends to limit the prosecution and punishment of those allegedly responsible for serious human rights violations committed during the civic-military dictatorship (1973-1985).

The international organization considered that if the bill is approved, it could represent a violation of the IACHR sentence in the Gelman case, which is a catalog of atrocities committed by the South American military regimes in the 1970s and 1980s.

Besides requesting Uruguay not to pass laws of this nature, the IACHR demands that the authorities continue with the investigation of these serious crimes and with the enforcement of sanctions.

The commission showed that, besides being incompatible with the American Convention on Human Rights (The San Jose Pact), Uruguay's Expiration of Punitive Claims Law represents an obstacle in the investigations of human rights violations.

The Broad Front Senator Amanda Della Ventura also warned of the danger posed by nostalgic speeches that pretend to support what happened during the dictatorship.

"It is terrible to say that our society is looking for peace when the mechanism to reach it is none other than to denigrate Justice, which is one of the fundamental pillars of our democracy and republican identity," she said.