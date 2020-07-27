Uruguay: Broad Front Sees Victory Facing Covid-19 Crisis

On July 8 the Broad Front presented its political program for the capital which includes securing healthcare for all and particularly primary health services.

Uruguay's left-wing political force Broad Front (Frente Amplio) stated on Monday the need to add municipalities during the coming citizen consultation on September 27, to protect citizens amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the political parties reached an agreement in March to postpone the departmental elections until September because of the sanitary crisis, the Broad Front sees the citizen consultation as "key" to organize a social response to the crisis.

"The chance that we have is to organize the fight, so in September during the departmental elections the Broad Front could keep the municipalities that we now have, not because one position or another but they could become the pillars from a social point of view," said lawmaker Gerardo Núñez.

Local media outlets claim that the favorite candidate for the capital Montevideo in the departmental elections is Broad Front member Daniel Martínez, who holds the position of Montevideo's Major at present.

Organizar la lucha hacia las elecciones departamentales es clave.



No por un cargo más o un cargo menos, sino porque son el sostén social para la crisis, como lo fue la IM en el 2002.@gera_nunez1001 en el Comité Etchebarne pic.twitter.com/GiwfBGztrZ — Espacio 1001 | Frente Amplio (@espacio1001fa) July 25, 2020

"Organizing the fight towards departmental elections is key. Not for one more charge or one less charge, but because they are the social support for the crisis, as was the IM in 2002."

On July 8, the Broad Front presented its political program for the capital, which includes securing healthcare for all and mainly primary health services.

During the last elections in 2015, the Broad Front won six out of the 19 departments, and left-wing leaders have remained in power in the capital for over 30 years.

After its defeat in 2019 presidential elections against the National Party coalition, the Broad Front is pushing forward to secure social rights for its voters in Uruguay as the current administration enacted a neoliberal bill that modifies health services and imposes salary cuts.

On Monday Broad Front members presented a bill to limit land acquisition by foreign entities, something that as they say, "it is a question of sovereignty" and represents "the Achilles' heel" of Uruguay's development possibilities."