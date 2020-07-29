Uruguay: Dictatorship Enforcers Sentenced to Prison

Lopéz´s killing occurred in the framework of the so-called Operation Morgan, aimed at persecuting, imprisoning, torturing, and murdering militants of communists parties during the period of the dictatorship from 1973 to 1985.

An Uruguayan court prosecuted with prison two retired military officers for the murder of Communist Party activist Julián Basílicio López in 1976.

Officers' Nelson Coitinho and Hugo Garciacelay were convicted as author and co-authors of the homicide of López, who worked as a taxi driver and was 66 years old when he was arrested and

transferred to Artillery Battalion No. 1 La Paloma in Montevideo, where he died of torture.

Broad Front party deputy Gerardo Núñez told local media outlets that his party analyzes measures to be taken in the face of the confession of the candidate for mayor by the Open Council in Soriano, Alberto Loitey, that he participated in the arrest in 1984 of the doctor from San Javier Vladimir Roslik, who died as a result of the torture he received in the Mercedes Battalion.

Julián Basilicio López, asesinado en el 76 en el marco de la Operación Morgan, en el cuartel de artillería N1 La Paloma. Hoy sus asesinos fueron procesados con prisión. Aunque algunos sigan queriendo borrar el pasado, el presente sigue siendo de memoria, verdad y justicia. pic.twitter.com/A1fn4TyLq2 — Gerardo Nuñez (@gera_nunez1001) July 28, 2020

"Julián Basilicio López, assassinated in 1976 as part of Operation Morgan, at the N1 La Paloma artillery barracks. Today his murderers were given prison. Although some still want to erase the past, the present is still memory, truth, and justice."

As it emerged that Lopéz's killing occurred in the framework of the so-called Operation Morgan, aimed at persecuting, imprisoning, torturing, and murdering militants of communists parties during the period of the dictatorship from 1973 to 1985.

The case ruled today by judge Isaura Tortora was first submitted by the prosecutor Ana Maria Tellechea in February 2017 and ratified in 2018.

Although ex-repressors of the dictatorship remained under the Law of Expiry, which had allowed them to be protected against his crimes, the Broad Front created a specialized prosecutor's office that aims at making justice.

The latest prosecution occurred on July 21 when authorities processed another retired police officer aged 82 years-old for crimes against humanity committed during the dictatorship.



