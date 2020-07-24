Uruguay Is Becoming Another US Satellite, Arreaza Points Out

The Uruguayan government repeats Washington's speech against Venezuela and its government.

Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza Thursday denounced that the Uruguayan government is unduly interfering in his country’s internal affairs.

"It was about time. Luis Lacalle Pou literally repeats the script of aggression against Venezuela”, Arreaza tweeted.

Previously, during an interview with outlet El Diario, Uruguay’s President Luis Lacalle Pou stated that “there is not a single element that ensures that Venezuela is a democracy.”

He also stated that “the separation of powers does not work in Venezuela. Neither of those powers is legitimate. There are no free elections. All human rights are violated continuously. There are torture and jail without trial.”

Hey Justin Trudeau and Liberal Party IN POWER. What gives. Are you really representing CDNS as ppl that agree with STARVING Human Beings. ��Canada's Support for Trump Administration's Venezuela Policy-supporting Donald Trump’s efforts to starve Venezuelans https://t.co/sd1uXnyj9S — Pagan Media (@PaganMediaBites) July 24, 2020

In response to these accusations, Arreaza stressed that "Uruguay, by ideologizing its foreign policy in such a way, becomes another U.S. satellite."

“Surely, it already received congratulations from Washington. Order fulfilled!,” the Bolivarian diplomat added.

This week, the Bolivarian Minister also responded to Uruguayan Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo who attacked Venezuelan democracy calling it a "dictatorship".

"Bustillo. I suggest that you refresh your extensive knowledge of international law principles. Study Venezuela's constitutional law and avoid ideologizing your country's foreign policy," Arreaza tweeted.