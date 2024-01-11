United States and United Kingdom Attack Yemen

Al-Mayadeen sources traced violent explosions in the Red Sea coastal city of Hodeidah, western Yemen, as a result of aggressive shelling.

According to local media, North American and Britain's armed forces launched an air, ship and submarine attacks to Houthi fighters targeting weapons storage, air defense, and logistic facilities.

The official Saba' agency in Sanaa confirmed the American-Israeli-British aggression launched several raids against the capital, Sanaa, and in the governorates of Hodeidah, Saada and Dhamar.

U.S. congressional politicians, such as Valerie Howell, a Democratic member of the U.S. House of Representatives, said that "these airstrikes against Yemen were not authorized by Congress." Howell added that "the Constitution makes it clear that Congress is the only authority that allows military intervention in foreign conflicts."

Revenues are down 40% year-on-year since January 1 compared to 2023, due to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. This situation has forced major carriers to avoid the key international route, with traffic down 30% between Jan. 1 and Jan. 11, according to Suez Canal Authority head Osama Rabie.

These airstrikes have NOT been authorized by Congress. The Constitution is clear: Congress has the sole authority to authorize military involvement in overseas conflicts. Every president must first come to Congress and ask for military authorization, regardless of party. https://t.co/Yo4QOWfbgr — Val Hoyle (@RepValHoyle) January 11, 2024

Israeli media have reported the launching of a large series of surface-to-surface missiles by the Yemeni Armed Forces, Lebanese TV channel Al Mayadeen reported.

"All the American and British threats have neither terrified nor frightened us, nor will they make us back down from fulfilling our responsibility in support of our brothers in Gaza," Houthi officer Abdulqader al-Mortada wrote in a message on social media.

He added that such threats "will, rather, reinforce our faith and certainty in our correct stance and just cause."