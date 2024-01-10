Yemen's Houthi Group Says Targeting US Ship in Red Sea

The attack was a response to the U.S. sinking of Houthi ships on the Red Sea on Dec. 31, 2023.

On Wednesday, Yemen's Houthi group announced that it has launched "a large batch" of drones and missiles toward a U.S. navy vessel in the Red Sea, which was "assisting" Israel.

The Houthi's military spokesman Yahya Sarea said that the group's fighters launched a large number of "ballistic and naval missiles and drones" toward a U.S. ship, adding the attack was a "preliminary response" to the U.S. sinking of Houthi ships on the Red Sea on Dec. 31, 2023.

Earlier in the day, residents of Yemen's Red Sea port city Hodeidah reported seeing numerous drones and missiles lighting up the night sky, heading toward the direction of the Red Sea. Explosions and fireballs were also heard and seen throughout the night, causing panic among the residents in Hodeidah.

The U.S. Central Command confirmed the incident, stating that 18 drones, two anti-ship cruise missiles, and one anti-ship ballistic missile were launched from Houthi-controlled territory.

The drones and missiles "targeted international shipping lanes in the southern Red Sea, where dozens of merchant vessels were transiting," the U.S. Central Command said, adding that through a combined effort by U.S. and British naval forces, all 21 projectiles were intercepted and neutralized. There were no injuries or damage reported yet.

This is the 26th Houthi attack on commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea since Nov. 19, according to U.S. Central Command.

The Houthi group has escalated their attacks on Israel-linked ships since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct. 7 to protest Israel's offensive in Gaza.