Cuba Supports South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel

As part of the 1953 Genocide Convention, Cuba ratifies its obligation to prevent genocide.

On Thursday, Cuba expressed its support for the proceeding initiated by South Africa against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for the crime of genocide in Gaza.

The Hague hearings occur at a time when Israeli occupation forces have killed 23,300 Palestinians and injured 60,000 people since October 7, 2023. The following is the statement released by Cuban diplomacy:

"The Foreign Affairs Ministry reiterates its deep concern about the continued escalation of violence by Israel in the illegally occupied Palestinian territories, in flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter and International Law, including numerous United Nations resolutions.

The Ministry strongly condemns, once again, the killings of civilians, especially women, children, and UN humanitarian workers, as well as the indiscriminate bombings against the Palestinian civilian population and the destruction of homes, hospitals, and civilian infrastructure.

Israel continues to act with total impunity because it enjoys the complicit protection of the United States, which repeatedly obstructs and vetoes the actions of the Security Council, undermining peace, security, and stability in the Middle East and globally.

Adila Hassim, a lawyer presenting South Africa’s Gaza genocide case at the ICJ, describes Israel’s 'unparalleled and unprecedented killing' of Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/OIrgVsWvgf — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 11, 2024

Cuba has been a Party to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide since 1953. In accordance with the commitments made within that framework, it has the obligation to prevent and punish genocide.

In this context, Cuba expresses its support for the request of South Africa to initiate proceedings against Israel in the International Court of Justice concerning the violations by that country of its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

This proceeding before the principal judicial organ of the United Nations should be understood and addressed as an urgent call to stop the horrendous international crimes of genocide, crimes against humanity, and apartheid committed against the Palestinian people.

Despite repeated calls for peace in the illegally occupied territories, a clear case of genocide has been unfolding for 75 years, which currently takes on extreme proportions and requires joint action by the peoples and governments of the world to immediately halt the indiscriminate extermination of girls, boys, women, and the civilian population in general."