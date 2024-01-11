Israel Will Not Continue Occupying Gaza: PM Netanyahu

So far, Israel has killed 23,357 Palestinians and forcibly displaced 1.9 million people in Gaza.

On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel "has no intention" of maintaining the occupation of Gaza or displacing civilians.

His remarks were made a day before the opening of hearings at the International Court of Justice in The Hague regarding the genocide of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

"I want to make a few points absolutely clear -- Israel has no intention of permanently occupying Gaza or displacing its civilian population," Netanyahu said.

He added that Israel's bombardments in Gaza are aimed at Hamas militants, "not the Palestinian population, and we are doing so in full compliance with international law."

��BREAKING: South Africa uses video evidence in ICJ against Israel for Genocide.



South africa played a video in the court where a soldier is stating “THERE ARE NO INNOCENT CIVILIANS”#EndIsraelGenocide pic.twitter.com/fr3M4e0LM0 — Palestine Now (@PalestineNW) January 11, 2024

The Israeli army is "doing its utmost to minimize civilian casualties, while Hamas is doing its utmost to maximize them by using Palestinian civilians as human shields. Our goal is to rid Gaza of Hamas terrorists and free our hostages," Netanyahu said.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli occupation forces have killed 23,357 Palestinians and forcibly displaced 1.9 million out of 2.3 million people in Gaza.

In the same period, Israel has been responsible for the murder of 116 journalists. On January 10, Fuad Abu Khammash was the latest victim of the Israeli campaign against press freedom.