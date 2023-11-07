Ukrainian Attack in Donetsk Leaves at Least 6 Dead

Moscow has asked the UN Security Council to hold an urgent meeting on November 8 "in connection with today's attacks, launched on Donetsk by the Kiev regime."

Russian media reported Tuesday that at least six civilians were killed and eleven injured in Donetsk in a missile attack by Ukrainian forces.

The Russian city was repeatedly subjected to missile attacks by Ukrainian forces. According to Russia's state news agency TASS, citing officials, a U.S.-made HIMARS missile hit a social service building in the city center.

Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) leader Denis Pushilin said that civilian infrastructure was damaged in several places in the city during the attack.

Pushilin noted that the local labor and social security department suffered a direct hit while nine multistory residential buildings, as well as a medical facility, sustained damage during the strikes.

Central Donetsk has been struck by Ukrainian HIMARS rocket artillery, killing at least 6 and injuring more than 11



Read more: https://t.co/gk39yavYUz

It was reported that the number of victims could increase as more victims can still be under the rubble, authorities told local press.

RT correspondent Roman Kosarev reported from the scene that one police officer was injured during the attack, in which Ukrainian forces appeared to be using their "favorite" two-strike tactic of launching an attack, waiting for responders and then attacking again at the same location.

According to Polyansky, the meeting is scheduled for 23.00 Moscow time [20.00 GMT] on November 8.