The UN is Ineffective but There Are No Alternatives: Russia

Ankara's proposal to create alternative mechanisms for resolving tensions in the Middle East requires at least the same level of consensus.

On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that the United Nations (UN) is ineffective and fails to resolve major global conflicts, but it remains the only mechanism currently in existence.

"We believe that the UN system, despite its significant inefficiency in addressing crucial and vital issues on the global agenda, is the only international mechanism, and there are no alternatives," he asserted.

Peskov's comments came in response to the criticisms expressed last week by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan against the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Erdogan accused the UNSC of being ineffective and failing to fulfill its obligations by not preventing the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

With the lack of ambulances in Gaza Strip and the fluctuating telecommunication services, casualties are being transported to hospitals in every way possible amidst the nonstop bombing. pic.twitter.com/gRxh0ixKTF — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) October 31, 2023

The Russian presidential spokesperson noted that the United Nations "was established as a result of very difficult negotiations and highly complex international consensus."

Peskov added that Ankara's proposal to create alternative mechanisms for resolving tensions in the Middle East "requires at least the same level of consensus."

"Is it possible in this complex time, during this challenging period of critical contradictions and conceptual shifts that are taking place? Only the future can answer that question," he concluded.