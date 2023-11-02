New US Sanctions against Russia

In total, thirty Russian individuals and almost two hundred legal entities were hit by restrictions.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced on Thursday new sanctions targeting legal entities, large banks, and dozens of individuals in Russia.

The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) added AFK Sistema, Arctic LNG-2, and several banks, including Russian Standard, Home Credit, Post Bank, Absolut Bank, and Russian Regional Development Bank, to its so-called Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list.

New sanctions were also introduced against the AEON Corporation, drones producer ZALA, the Bauman State Technical University, and HCF Bank.

They target as well the St. Petersburg Stock Exchange and entities of the Gazprom Neft group, in addition to the Russian state defense complex and its supporting entities, plus forward-looking projects in the energy, mining and defense industry segments.

Now there’s less chance they will export bed bugs to Russia from Europe — Putin on latest Western sanctions



Among the individuals on the register are Russian Deputy Minister of Industry, Trade Viktor Evtukhov and Russian engineer Aleksandr Zakharov, are among the individuals on the register including family members.

Sanctions also targeted Yakub Zakriev, who headed Danone Russia after all foreign company shares had been transferred to the Russian Federal Property Management Agency, and his father, Salman Zakriev, the first deputy chairman of the Chechen Parliament.

Turkish, Chinese and UAE companies, including those supplying Russia with high-priority goods and aviation parts and equipment, have also been targeted to ensure global enforcement of U.S. sanctions.