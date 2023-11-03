Libya and Russia Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Russian ambassador stressed his country's willingness to assist Libya in holding elections and strengthening cooperation

Youssef Al-Aqouri, chairman of the Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Committee of the Libyan House of Representatives met on Thursday with Russian Ambassador to Libya Aydar Rashidovich Aganin in the eastern city of Benghazi.

Highlighting the historical relations between the two countries, Al-Aqouri, voiced the House of Representatives' keenness's to strengthen cooperation with Russia in all fields.

The two officials discussed cooperation between the nations in education, civil safety and disaster response, according to a statement issued by the House of Representatives.

They also discussed the laws for the upcoming elections in Libya, which the parliament approved recently.

Furthermore, Al-Aqouri thanked Russia for helping to evacuate all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya, in support of the fight against terrorism in the country. He also aprreciated Russia's assistance in the recent deadly flods in eastern Libya.

For his part, the Russian ambassador stressed his country's keenness to help Libya in holding elections and to strengthen cooperation in order to serve the interests of the peoples of the two countries.

Aganin confirmed that work is underway to open a Russian consulate in Benghazi soon.

Oil-rich Libya is politically divided between eastern and western governments. Each administration is backed by armed groups and militias.