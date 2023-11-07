Russia Shoots Down 17 Ukrainian Drones Over Black Sea & Crimea

Ukraine has been attacking the Crimean peninsula with NATO-made drones and missiles.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Russian forces intercepted and destroyed 17 Ukrainian drones that were aimed at civilian and military targets over the Black Sea and the territory of Crimea.

“Service air defense systems destroyed nine Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and intercepted eight more over the Black Sea and the territory of the Republic of Crimea.”

During the last few months, Ukraine has been attacking different parts of the Crimean peninsula with NATO-made drones and missiles.

These operations have caused damage to several ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, one of which was attacked on November 4 at the Butoma shipyard in Kerch.

After this incident, the governor of Crimea Sergei Axionov indicated that the air defense at the shipyard "fulfilled its mission of shooting down flying objects and part of the fragments of the fallen missiles fell in the area of one of the dry docks."

Geolocated images from Nov. 4 confirm that Ukrainian forces attempted to damage the Russian missile carrier Askold, a Karakurt-class corvette that the Russian Black Sea Fleet launched in 2021.