Ukraine and United Kingdom Sign Security Agreement

The UK will provide this European country with anti-tank weapons, missiles, artillery shells, and military training for troops.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and visiting United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed a 10-year security agreement.

"We agreed with Britain on security in all areas -- on the land, in the air, at sea and in cyberspace," Zelensky said, noting that the guarantees prescribed in the agreement will be in place until Ukraine joins the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Under this deal, the United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with weapons, including naval weapons, and force Russia "to pay the economic price" for conflict with Ukraine.

Sunak also pledged that the United Kingdom will provide 2.5 billion pounds (about US$3.2 billion) in fresh defense aid to Ukraine. The UK aid would also cover anti-tank weapons, missiles, artillery shells, and military training for Ukrainian troops.

The #US is engaged in an Economic War with #China + much like they used Ukraine to sever Economic ties between #EU + Russia, tanking German Industry + creating a cost of Living Crisis in the EU in the process, they are now using Taiwan to damage links between the EU and China... pic.twitter.com/fnkf3Zzd8z — Mick Wallace (@wallacemick) January 12, 2024

Earlier on Thursday, White House spokesman John Kirby acknowledged that the military aid the United States has been providing to Ukraine has "completely stopped" due to the lack of an agreement in Congress to continue supporting that country.

U.S. President Joe Biden has asked Congress to approve an additional US$61 billion in aid to Ukraine, but the Republican opposition said it will only approve the new aid package if Democrats agree to implement a series of measures on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Given this situation, Kirby urged Republicans to approve aid for Ukraine, arguing that Russia has been using North Korean ballistic missiles since December 2023, since when its attacks on the European country have intensified.

Since the start of the Russian special military operation, the White House has delivered at least US$44.2 billion to Ukraine, according to State Department data.