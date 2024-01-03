Russian Air Defense Repels Ukrainian Attack on Belgorod

Since Dec. 30, Ukrainian forces have been attacking the civilian population in this Russian city.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the failure of a new Ukrainian attempt to carry out a missile attack against Belgorod, a city that has been a target of Ukrainian forces in recent weeks.

"This morning, another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack against facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation using rockets and missiles was thwarted. All were destroyed over the Belgorod region," it said.

"Our air defenses destroyed six Ukrainian Tochka-U tactical missiles and 6 projectiles from the Olya rocket launchers over the border district of Belgorod," the Defense Ministry added.

Earlier, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov had announced that the village of Soloty was also targeted by Ukrainian bombings, which failed to cause casualties.

An air defense system was activated over RUS Belgorod and the Belgorod region - 9 air targets were shot down on approach to the city according to preliminary data, there were no casualties, local authorities report - Ai upscaled 150% + dehalo + compression reverse + 30 to 60 FPS… pic.twitter.com/GBgjjOoWN0 — Dariusz Zawadzki (@Military_oO) January 3, 2024

"The situation in Belgorod remains tense," indicated Gladkov, adding that anti-aircraft defense systems were activated to intercept projectiles launched by Ukrainian troops against the city.

Belgorod Mayor Valentin Demidov, regional ministers, and national authorities will participate in an assessment process of the damage caused by Ukrainian attacks. Meanwhile, repair work will take place as soon as possible.

On Wednesday, in one of the residential areas, two unexploded projectiles were found, one of which was deactivated on-site. Demidov said that these areas are cordoned off, and their residents have been relocated to a safe place.