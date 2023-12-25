Russia Does Not Interfere in Serbia's Internal Affairs: Peskov

"Attempts by the collective West to inflame the situation in the country, using 'Maidan-style coup d’état' techniques, are obvious," Zakharova said.

On Monday, Russia rejected accusations of intervening in Serbia's internal affairs, stating that the West seeks to influence the political situation using methods similar to those employed in Ukraine in 2014.

The situation in Serbia is deemed "exclusively internal," according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov, who emphasized that Moscow has never interfered in the "internal affairs of anyone."

"Serbia is our ally and partner," he said, underscoring that Russia is very "careful" with its relations with this country. "Serbia has legitimate authorities, as we believe, capable of taking all necessary measures needed," Peskov said in reference to the recent protests.

Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Maria Zahkarova pointed out that Western countries are using the same tools in Serbia as those employed in the "Maidan," the coup d'état that took place in Ukraine in 2014.

Thousands of Serbs gathered in front of City Hall in Belgrade last night. Some tried to storm the building.



The riot police was sent in and the protesters ran away.



President Vucic then called them rabbits for running.



"Attempts by the collective West to inflame the situation in the country, using 'Maidan-style coup d’état' techniques, are obvious," the diplomat said.

"The only possible reaction is to adhere to the letter and spirit of the country’s constitution and to respect the choice of the Serbian people, who voted for their country’s national interests," she added.

After the parliamentary and local elections, in which Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic emerged victorious on Dec. 17, some pro-Western opposition sectors began protesting, demanding the annulment of the elections, as they consider them rigged.

On Sunday evening, people gathered in downtown Belgrade to demand the annulment of the election results, leading to violence and vandalism against public buildings. So far, eight police officers have been injured, and 38 people have been detained.