The Ukrainians have acquired triethanolamine, a substance covered by the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

On Wednesday, Foreign Affairs Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned that Ukraine could carry out a dangerous provocation with chemical weapons to foment anti-Russian sentiments internationally.

“Another anti-Russian false flag attack with the use of Western-made toxic substances is possible,” she said, warning that such an event would serve to discredit Russia.

Zakharova recalled that last year an accusation was organized against Russia regarding alleged events in Bucha, where Russian soldiers allegedly murdered civilians. So far, however, Ukrainian authorities have not presented a list of the alleged victims.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and a Ukrainian company are engaged in the import of chemical reagents and actively involved in the preparation of this provocation, she said.

#Zakharova: Today, Ukraine has become the global centre of Nazism, and this issue goes far beyond Eastern Europe.



All reasonable anti-fascist and anti-Nazi forces must work together to ensure that the broader society learns the truth.

Between October and November, the Ukrainian company purchased chemicals produced by the U.S. company Honeywell Research Chemicals. Among these substances are sodium compounds that contain nitrogen and have destructive effects similar to cyanide. The Ukrainians also acquired triethanolamine, which is included in the chemical annex of the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

"According to Russian experts, these chemicals can be used by the SBU to produce a combat chemical substance in order to carry out limited provocative action in the territory controlled by the Kiev regime," said Zakharova who highlighted that President Vladimir Zelensky "continues to jealously carry out the instructions of his Western masters."

"Just as they did not care at all about the consequences that could arise after the use of depleted uranium projectiles... Zelensky and his gang do not care about the consequences that its own population will face if this provocation is carried out," she concluded.