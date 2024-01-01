21 Killed in Ukrainian Attacks on Russia's Border City Belgorod

Belgorod and its region were shelled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Friday and Saturday.

On Sunday, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the Ukrainian shelling of his city has caused 21 deaths, including three children, and damage in 30 apartment buildings.

"The number of dead has increased to 21 people, of whom three are children. 110 people were injured with varying degrees of severity, including 17 children.

To date, various damages have been identified in 30 apartment buildings, 344 apartments, three private households, several businesses and social facilities," Gladkov said.

Belgorod and the region were shelled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Friday and Saturday. The last one was carried out by two rockets with cluster munitions and from a multiple launch rocket system to the city center.

Nouvelles images des attaques ukrainiennes sur Belgorod pic.twitter.com/s8xig4FIQy — RT en français (@RTenfrancais) December 30, 2023

The text reads, "New images of Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod."

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the air defense systems intercepted rockets and most shells on Saturday and destroyed 13 rockets over the territory of Belgorod on Friday night.

Meanwhile, citing an unnamed source in Ukraine's security services, Ukrainian local media reported that the Ukrainian forces struck Russian military facilities in the Belgorod region.

The joint activities of Ukraine's defense forces continue as a "consequence of the Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and the killing of civilians," the source said.

On Friday, Russia launched massive air attack on Ukraine, killing 30 people and injuring 160 others, according to Ukrainian authorities.