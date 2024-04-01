Russian authorities investigate the possible involvement of Western nations in the commission of terrorist attacks against their country.

On Monday, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) linked Ukrainian attacks in the Belgorod and Kursk regions in recent months to the bombing of the Crocus City Hall concert hall, where 144 people died and around 500 were injured.

"For a long time, the Kiev regime has been waging full-scale terrorist warfare against our country, which its representatives openly talk about," the SVR said, mentioning Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kirilo Budanov and the director of the Ukrainian Security Service Vasili Maliuk.

The SVR claims that Kiev actively uses satellite information provided by U.S. intelligence agencies to carry out its actions on Russian territory.

"It is obvious that the U.S., by whitewashing the Kiev regime and providing it with assistance, runs the risk of being suspected of involvement in international terrorism," it pointed out.

Colonel Douglas Macgregor: We've Destroyed Ukraine



Russia is enormously powerful. Why? They have an abundance of resources that they can draw upon.

They have a population that loves the country. They're Russians.

They believe in themselves. They believe in their religion. They… pic.twitter.com/2MflVMax1u — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) April 1, 2024

The Foreign Intelligence Service also denounced the administration of President Joe Biden for intensifying efforts to create a distorted image of the terrorist attack on March 22.

The U.S.-driven disinformation campaign promotes messages that Russia is targeted by the Islamic State of the Khorasan Province (ISPK) due to the war in Chechnya, support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and contacts with the Taliban.

The U.S. would be attempting to promote among its allies the hypothesis of ISPK involvement in the Moscow attack with the goal of eliminating "any suspicion" about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his circle.

On Monday, Russia's Investigative Committee announced that it will investigate the possible involvement of the United States, Ukraine, and other Western countries in the organization, funding, and commission of terrorist attacks against Russia.

