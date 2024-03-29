Tajikistan Detains 9 People Linked to the Moscow Attack

Saidakrami Rachabalizoda, one of the perpetrators of the attack, is originally from Vajdat.

On Friday, Tajik security forces announced the arrest of nine people allegedly linked to the terrorists who left 140 people dead during the attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue.

According to the Asia Plus news portal, the suspects were arrested in the city of Vajdat, 10 kilometers east of the capital, Dushanbe.

One of the alleged perpetrators of the Moscow attack, Saidakrami Rachabalizoda, a 23-year-old man, is originally from Vajdat.

On Monday, Tajikistan's President Emomali Rajmon expressed his solidarity with the victims of the Moscow attack and called on his compatriots to protect the young people from the influence of extremist movements and ideologies.



���� The ninth suspect in the case of the terrorist attack at "Crocus," Nazrimadu Lutfulloi, is 24 years old, a native of Tajikistan, lived in a hostel near Shchelkovskaya.



He has no children or wife, according to court documents.



Additionally, he was previously arrested for 15…

"The shameful and horrible event that took place near Moscow is a warning to all of us, especially parents, about the importance of paying close attention to the education of our children," he said at the Navruz Carnival, which celebrates the Persian New Year.

"We must protect adolescents and young people from the influence of destructive and horrible groups and movements and not allow our children to tarnish the good reputation of the Tajik nation, the Tajik sovereign state, and their parents," Rajmon added.

His statements occur in connection with the fact that, in recent years, the number of terrorist attacks involving Tajik citizens in third countries has increased. "These inhuman actions damage the prestige of the State," he emphasized.