In addition to the large number of dead, the attack left 180 people injured, many of them in critical health and life-threatening situations.

According to the Russian Emergency Ministry (MER), the attack on Crocus City Hall has left 143 dead to date.

On March 22 a group of terrorists opened fire on a civilian population, which was attending a concert of the band Picnic. The attack was followed by a fire that affected an area of 13,000 square meters, according to the MER.

So far, 11 involved in the attack have been arrested, including the four who opened fire on civilians.

The remains of the Crocus City Hall in Moscow after the end of the search for victims.



Some were not, and sadly, will never be recovered.



The attack was carried out by Islamic extremists however Kremlin authorities assume that all this is a link in a chain of actions to destabilize Russia.

According to the Russian Federal Service, the terrorists tried to flee across the Ukrainian border, although from Kiev denied any link to the incident.

The attack on Crocus City Hall has been the deadliest in the history of the Russian Federation in the last 20 years.