Russia Demands Extradition of Terrorists Based in Ukraine

The ministry did not reveal any of the names of those it has demanded due to their suspected involvement, aside from the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Vasily Malyuk.

Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has demanded this Sunday that Ukraine extradite all those involved in the terrorist attack perpetrated on 22 March in the concert hall Crocus City Hall, as well as other attacks committed in the Eurasian country.

The Russian FM stressed that this latest attack "is not the first terrorist attack" against Russia in recent times. " The investigative actions carried out by the competent Russian authorities indicate that the traces of all these crimes lead to Ukraine".

This diplomatic entity also cited other attacks: the murders of journalist Daria Dúguina and war correspondent Vladlén Tatarski, the assassination attempt on the novelist and political activist Zajar Prilepin and the blowing up of the Crimean bridge that left five dead, among other attacks.

In this sense the Russian Foreign Ministry transmitted to the Kiev government the demands "for the immediate arrest and extradition of all persons involved in the attacks".

Also included in the petition is the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Vasili Malyuk, "that on 25 March cynically admitted that Ukraine had organized the attack on the Crimean bridge in October 2022 and revealed details of other terrorist attacks".

“Fighting against international terrorism is the responsibility of every state. The Russian side demands that the Kiev regime immediately stop any support for terrorist activities, hand over the perpetrators and compensate for the damage done to the victims,” it stressed.