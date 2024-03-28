The criminals received significant amounts of money and cryptocurrencies from abroad.

On Thursday, Bastrykin Ivanovich, the chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee, said that he has new evidence connecting concert hall terrorists with Ukraine.

Investigators confirmed that the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall was planned in advance and meticulously by those who organized and financed the crime.

After analyzing the technical devices seized from the detained, Russian investigation teams found evidence of financial transactions that connect the material authors of the attack with Ukrainian nationalists.

"Russia considers the position of the United States on the investigation into the TERRORIST ATTACK on the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow as "BIASED." Washington is trying to put Ukraine out of harm's way." - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pic.twitter.com/ODIVVHXHZD — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) March 28, 2024

"Ukraine had paid 'large amounts' to the perpetrators. Another suspect involved in the terrorist financing scheme has been identified and detained, Russia’s Investigative Committee said," as reported by The Moscow Times.

"Eight other defendants in the ongoing terrorism probe have been remanded into custody by Moscow’s Basmanny District Court," it added.

In a hasty reaction to these discoveries, White House National Security Spokesman John Kirby called the Russian Investigative Committee's statements meaningless propaganda, insisting that "the Islamic State was solely responsible for the attack," as reported by Reuters.

