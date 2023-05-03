Ukraine Tried to Attack the Kremlin With Drones

Despite what happened, the military parade on Red Square will go ahead as planned, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Ukraine attempted to attack the Kremlin with drones. This action is considered by the Russian authorities as an assassination attempt against President Vladimir Putin.

"Tonight the Kiev regime tried to hit the residence of the President of the Russian Federation with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVS)," the Kremlin said in a statement.

"Two UAVs were aimed at the Kremlin. As a result of timely actions taken by the army and special services using radar warfare systems, the devices were disabled," it added.

Neither Putin nor anyone else was injured in the attack. His work schedule has not changed. There was also no material damage from the drone fragments that fell into the Kremlin.

Video Footage of Drone hit out of the Russian sky��



Russia says Ukraine tried to hit the Kremlin with drones overnight in an assassination attempt on Putin pic.twitter.com/dtbQEv418T — GH17TAFKAG (@GH17TAFKAG) May 3, 2023

Moscow considers these actions a planned terrorist attack and an attempt on the life of President Putin, carried out on the eve of Victory Day and the military parade on May 9, at which guests are scheduled to attend.

The Presidency warned that Russia "reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it deems appropriate."

